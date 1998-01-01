|
|
Now Online:
A Mimosa Fanthology
The Best of the first 16 issues of Mimosa (108 pages)
(Printed version published in June 2002)
A Mimosa Fanthology, Part 2
The Best of Mimosa issues 17-27 (92 pages)
(Printed version published in December 2002)
Mimosa 30
The final issue of Mimosa (68 pages)
(Printed version published in August 2003)
Current and back issues of the printed version of Mimosa
Rich and Nicki Lynch, P.O. Box 3120,
Gaithersburg, Maryland 20885, U.S.A.
e-mail: mimosazine (at) yahoo (dot) com
